This is not a drill!
Hugh Grant and Sophia Lillis are all set to join the star-studded cast of Paramount and eOne’s untitled film adaptation of ‘Dungeons & Dragons’, Hasbro’s popular game franchise from Wizards of the Coast, Deadline has reported.
The film also stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith and ‘Bridgerton’ breakout actor Rege-Jean Page.
While its unknown who Lillis will be playing, sources have told Deadline Grant will play the film’s antagonist
Plot details, however, are still being kept tightly under wraps.
‘Dungeons & Dragons’, or D&D as it’s popularly referred to, is a leading fantasy entertainment franchise, with more than 40 million fans having interacted with or played the game since it was first published 46 years ago, including via video games and livestream entertainment on Twitch and YouTube.
Grant, a worldwide phenomenon for his starring roles in popular rom-coms, made a comeback of sorts with his leading role in the HBO series ‘The Undoing’, where he was seen opposite Nicole Kidman. The role earned him Golden Globe and SAG nominations. Prior to that on the TV side, he also received rave reviews and an Emmy nomination for Amazon’s ‘A Very English Scandal’. On the film side, he has appeared in Guy Ritchie’s ‘The Gentleman’ and will also be seen in the upcoming crime movie, ‘Five Eyes’.
Lillis first broke on to the scene as Beverly Marsh in the box-office supernatural horror hit ‘It’. She was most recently seen in the Amazon film ‘Uncle Frank’ as well as her Netflix series ‘I Am Not Okay With This’.
Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley will direct and write the script and a release date is yet to be announced.