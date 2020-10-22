Marge Champion, the dancer-choreographer-actor who was the real-life model for Disney’s ‘Snow White’, has died. She was 101 years old.
She died on Wednesday in Los Angeles, dance instructor Pierre Dulaine was quoted as saying by The Hollywood Reporter. Her death was also confirmed by Gregg Champion to the New York Times. He reportedly told the paper that she had been living with him for the past six months due to the ongoing pandemic.
Besides Gregg, Marge is survived by a step-daughter, actress Katey Sagal.