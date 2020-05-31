If the Hollywood star bags the role, it will be his first supernatural character

Ryan Gosling Image Credit: Reuters

Actor Ryan Gosling is reportedly in talks to play Wolfman.

According to multiple reports, the star will take on the famous character in Universal’s next film from their monster universe. It will be his first supernatural character, reports E!.

It is reported that Gosling was the one to pitch the concept for the movie. His concept guided the screenwriters, who happen to be ‘Orange Is the New Black’ writers Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo.

A director is yet to be attached to the film.