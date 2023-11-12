American actress and film producer Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan reunited 20 years after their film, ‘Freaky Friday’, which was released in 2003, reported People.

“Too late. YOU GREW UP and SO BEAUTIFULLY! Well, it’s Friday, and the strike is over so hopefully, we can switch places again in the near future! @lindsaylohan @disney,” shared Curtis in the caption. The post included a sweet photo of the actresses smiling as they looked straight into the camera.

When speaking to People in November 2022, the Oscar winner said there was “a lot of good talk going on” about a sequel to the 2003 Disney film and opened up about her interest in wanting to work with Lohan again.

“There would be nothing I would love more, honestly, than to be able to work with her again, share our time again, and now be able to share it at this age with both of us 20 years older, or whatever we are,” she said.

In a joint interview with 'The New York Times', Lohan confirmed that she and Curtis are both open to the possibility of doing a sequel and said they are “leaving it in the hands that be.”

“We would only make something that people would absolutely adore,” she added.

Despite the fact that the original picture was released 20 years ago, the two have maintained a close friendship. Curtis sent the pair a collection of children’s books after Lohan and her husband Bader Shammas welcomed their son Luai in July.