Hollywood star Vin Diesel on Friday took a stroll down memory lane and shared a throwback picture with actor Deepika Padukone.

Taking to Instagram, Vin dropped the picture which he captioned, “So grateful and blessed, to have travelled to so many wonderful countries, like India… and to experience their beautiful cultures… a lucky kid from New York. Haha. All love, Always.”

In the picture, Vin and Deepika could be seen sitting inside a colourful auto-rickshaw.

Soon after he dropped the picture, his fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

“Love from INDIA,” a fan commented.

A fan wrote, “We want @deepikapadukone x @vindiesel again but this time for the fast and furious movie.”

The actors collaborated for the action thriller film 'XXX: Return of Xander Cage' which was released in the year 2017.

The film marked the Hollywood debut of the 'Pathaan' actor.

Helmed by D.J Caruso, the film also starred Donnie Yen, Kris Wu, Ruby Rose and Tony Jaa in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vin was recently seen in the action thriller film 'Fast X' which received massive responses from the fans.

Directed by Louis Leterrier, 'Fast X' also starred Jason Momoa, Jason Statham, John Cena, Brie Larson, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Scott Eastwood, Michael Rooker, Daniela Melchior, Alan Ritchson, Helen Mirren and Cardi B.

Deepika, on the other hand, will be next seen in the pan-India film 'Kalki 2898 AD' alongside Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.