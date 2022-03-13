Sean Penn is the latest Hollywood celebrity to have tested positive for COVID-19, forcing him to skip the Directors Guild of America Awards on March 12.
Penn had returned to the US from Ukraine where he was shooting a documentary during the country’s current crisis with Russia.
According to a report by Just Jared, it was director Paul Thomas Anderson who revealed the news of Penn testing positive for the virus while on stage to receive an honour that was to be presented to him by Penn. Penn was scheduled to present Anderson with his DGA medallion for directing his latest Oscar-nominated movie ‘Licorice Pizza’, which also features the actor in a cameo.
Instead, it was Penn’s ex-wife Leila George who stepped up and presented Anderson the trophy. Anderson did make note to thank the Hollywood star for his efforts amid the global pandemic.