After his lengthy tryst with indie cinema, Nicolas Cage is back with a big-studio movie and is all set to play Dracula in Universal Pictures’ monster movie ‘Renfield’, The Hollywood Reporter has revealed.
Nicholas Hoult is starring as the titular character, the vampire count’s infamous acolyte and henchman, in the feature directed by Chris McKay, the helmer behind Amazon’s ‘The Tomorrow War’ and ‘The Lego Batman Movie’.
Originated in Bram Stoker 1897 novel ‘Dracula’, Renfield is an inmate at the lunatic asylum overseen by Dr. John Seward. He suffers from delusions which compel him to eat living creatures in the hope of obtaining their life-force for himself. He worships Dracula, who, in turn, feeds him insects and rats and promises him everlasting life.
According to THR, ‘Renfield’ is described as a modern-day adventure story that is comedic in tone.
Ryan Ridley, known for Fox’s ‘Ghosted’ and Adult Swim’s ‘Rick and Morty’, penned the script based on an original story outline from Kirkman.