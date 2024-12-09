Actor Brad Pitt added a touch of Hollywood glamour to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, mingling with real-life F1 drivers in the UAE capital. He's here to film portions of his upcoming sports film, F1, around car racing.

Spotted at Yas Marina Circuit in a white racing jumpsuit, Pitt posed with F1 stars and shot alongside co-star Damson Idris. Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr. shared a cheeky selfie with Pitt, Idris, and Charles Leclerc, captioning it:

“Look who photobombed our team pic.”

Pitt stars as Sonny Hayes, a 1990s F1 driver making a dramatic comeback to mentor rookie Joshua Pearce, played by Idris. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the film also features Javier Bardem, Sarah Niles, Kerry Condon, and Tobias Menzies.

With F1 champ Lewis Hamilton as a producer and real-life drivers like Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso appearing as themselves, the film blends authenticity with adrenaline. Pitt even trained intensively for the role, earning praise for his driving skills.

“He’s a natural,” said producer Jerry Bruckheimer.