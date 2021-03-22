Here’s another happy ending in the works as ‘Midnight Sun’ actress Bella Thorne announced her engagement to musician Benjamin Mascolo.
The singer took to her Instagram to share the good news, along with posting a picture of the happy couple.
“She said YES @bellathorne,” Mascolo captioned the photo, which featured the two posing together as she showed off her new engagement ring.
The 23-year-old actress also shared the photo, while confirming the news on her Instagram Stories.
Thorne and Mascolo, 27, starting dating in June 2019. Rumours of a pandemic engagement did the rounds last year after the couple were spotted in Mexico. However, the story was denied by both their reps at the time.
Thorne’s next film project is an Italian romance called ‘Time Is Up’.