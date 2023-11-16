A few months after being involved in a nasty four-car accident, the actor has been slapped with a new lawsuit by a woman, who claims she was left "permanently disabled" due to the car crash.

On Wednesday, November 15, Cheryl Augustine submitted the legal documents in Los Angeles County Superior. In the court papers, which were obtained by 'The Blast' and 'Radar Online', she claimed that she was left "permanently disabled" following the accident, which took place at Sunset Boulevard and Allenford Avenue in January, 2022, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Cheryl accused the actor of driving his Yukon SUV "recklessly."

She wrote, "At said time and place, defendants, and each of them, so negligently, wantonly, unlawfully, wrongfully and recklessly drove, operated, serviced, maintained, entrusted, repaired and managed said vehicle to cause said vehicle to collide with plaintiff's vehicle and to proximately cause the hereinafter described injuries and damages to the plaintiff."

In the legal document, Cheryl also elaborated that she suffered "injury to her body and shock and injury to her nervous system and person all of which have caused and continue to cause plaintiff great physical and nervous pain suffering."

She was "required to, and did, employ physicians and surgeons to examine, treat and care for her," which needed "medical and incidental expenses, the amount of which is presently unknown" to her.

Cherly additionally explained that she "suffered out-of-pocket property damage, loss of use of her automobile, and incurred other out-of-pocket expenses in an amount not known." She alleged that she spent more than $25,000 in damages, including "general damages... all medical and incidental expenses...all loss of earnings" since she couldn't go to work following the collision. The amount of money also included all damages to her car.

In the legal documents, Cheryl also elaborated that she suffered "injury to her body and shock and injury to her nervous system and person all of which have caused and continue to cause plaintiff great physical and nervous pain suffering."

She was "required to, and did, employ physicians and surgeons to examine, treat and care for her," which needed "medical and incidental expenses, the amount of which is presently unknown" to her.

Cherly additionally explained that she "suffered out-of-pocket property damage, loss of use of her automobile, and incurred other out-of-pocket expenses in an amount not known." She alleged that she spent more than $25,000 in damages, including "general damages...all medical and incidental expenses...all loss of earnings" since she couldn't go to work following the collision. The amount of money also included all damages to her car.