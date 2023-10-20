Actor-comedian Adam Sandler brought his stand-up comedy show to a halt after a fan suffered a medical emergency in the crowd. The actor was on stage at the SAP Center in San Jose when the incident occurred, as reported by Mirror.co.uk.
It's said that a member of the audience screamed "medical emergency" mid-set, which led to the ‘50 First Dates’ star bringing proceedings to a standstill while the fan in need received assistance. Lights at the venue then came on so paramedics could reach the distressed fan, with Adam seen guiding them in the right direction. According to TMZ, the performance was paused for around 10 minutes while help was administered. The publication also reported that the person involved was dehydrated and is now doing fine.
According to Mirror.co.uk, this evening was part of the Hollywood star's ‘I Missed You’ tour, in which he has taken to the road to perform stand-up routines as well as some of his most popular tunes from over the years. Away from acting, Adam is a talented singer, songwriter, and guitarist. This famous star has never shied away from the spotlight, showcasing his amazing musical talent and releasing five albums, two dates, and two exclusive singles.
In 1993, he was offered a recording contract by Warner Brothers, and he released his debut album titled ‘They're All Gonna Laugh at You!’. The album went on to sell over two million copies, featuring the fan-favorite song, 'The Thanksgiving Song.' This hit album earned a platinum certification and a nomination for Best Comedy Album at the 37th Annual Grammy Awards."