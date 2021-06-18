Director JJ Abrams. Image Credit: AFP

Hollywood filmmaker JJ Abrams’ latest project is going to take a close look at the UFO phenomena. The ‘Rise of Skywalker’ director will be executive producing a four-part docuseries titled ‘UFO’ for Showtime.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Abrams will be teaming with directors Mark Monroe and Paul Crowder, to explore the “unsettling theories of a subject that recently reached national headlines, and has historically been the focus of powerful politicians and CEOs, while average citizens pursuing the very same truth have been ridiculed and ostracised.”

The show will also look at “what clandestine influence the American government, lucrative private companies and the military may have in shielding the truth behind extraterrestrial phenomena to further their own agendas” and examine “the history of the phenomenon through cultural and political touchpoints, including shocking testimony from eyewitnesses across the country.”

Ultimately the project promises to “confront the most enigmatic questions of all: Why do we believe what we believe? And what is the elusive truth beyond this decades-long mystery?”

Other executive producers include Glen Zipper, Monroe and Sean Stuart, along with Ben Stephenson and Rachel Rusch Rich from Bad Robot.

The news was announced on Wednesday just as members of the House Intelligence Committee were expected to receive a classified briefing on UFO sightings (dubbed “UAP” for Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon).

An unclassified version of the much-buzzed-about report is expected to be given to Congress by the end of the month. According to a media outlet, the report is expected to be inconclusive as to whether the sightings are extraterrestrial in nature or, as sceptics contend, either have mundane explanations or represent the next generation of top-secret aircraft.

In May, former President Barack Obama seemed to confirm that the Navy’s reported encounters with the objects were of legitimate concern. “What is true, and I’m actually being serious here, is that there is footage and records of objects in the skies that we don’t know exactly what they are,” Obama said on ‘The Late Late Show With James Corden’.