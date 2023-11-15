American singer and actor Nick Jonas recently opened up about how 18 years ago he was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes and how his family helped him during that time.

Taking to Instagram, Nick shared a video with his mother which he captioned, "18 years ago I was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes. My family, especially my Mom @mamadjonas, noticed a change in me & saw the four major signs that we now know are symptoms of Type 1 Diabetes."

He also penned down the symptoms he experienced and wrote, "1. frequent urination, 2. excessive thirst, 3. Exhaustion, 4. unexplained weight loss."

Lauding his family for their incredible support during that time, Nick said now as a father himself he took care of his daughter Maltie Marie with his wife and actor Priyanka Chopra.

He wrote, "I was lucky enough to have this incredible support system around me that noticed these signs, helped me make the decision to get checked and ultimately saved my life. As a new father myself, I understand how important it is to be on the lookout for these signs as my daughter grows up."

Nick has been candid about his health diagnosis for several years, telling People, a US-Based media outlet in 2021 that it took him a while to get used to dealing with it.

"I had this kind of wrench thrown into things when I was diagnosed and it took a while to figure out how to count carbs to properly dose for insulin and what things would affect me in different ways," Jonas previously said.