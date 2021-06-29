Actress Scarlett Johansson is the latest star to join a rather overcrowded club — that of celebrities who’ve launched beauty businesses.
Trade journal Women’s Wear Daily made the announcement on June 28 that the ‘Black Widow’ actress would partner with Najafi Companies for the as-yet untitled brand set to launch in 2022. It’s unclear what kind of beauty products would come out of this venture, which is cofounded by entrepreneur and beauty executive Kate Foster.
Johansson will be the founder and chairman of the brand, after being an ambassador for L’Oreal Paris and Dolce & Gabbana’s fragrance line, The One. Foster will serve as the co-founder and CEO.
“I’ve been fascinated by the transformative power of beauty since I was a child. My mother instilled in me a passion for self-care from my early teenage years. Several years ago, I took a step back from my beauty deals with the goal of creating something true to me. The result is a clean, accessible approach to beauty,” Johansson said in a statement.
The Najafi Companies has also backed brands such as Tracee Ellis Ross’ Pattern Beauty, Beach House Group and Moon Oral Care.
Other celebrities who’ve famously launched beauty products include Grammy winning singer Alicia Keys (Keys Soulcare), ‘Stranger Things’ actress Millie Bobby Brown (florence by mills), singer Rihanna (Fenty Beauty) and actress-singer Jennifer Lopez (JLo Beauty).