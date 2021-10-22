Blake Lively Image Credit: Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP

Blake Lively has slammed an Instagram account for posting a paparazzi picture of her three children, calling it “disturbing”.

In the image, Lively can be seen with her husband Ryan Reynolds and three daughters walking on a street.

The ‘Gossip Girl’ actress has often been vocal about protecting her kids’ privacy.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Image Credit: AP

“This is so disturbing,” Lively wrote in the comments section of the Instagram post. “I’ve personally shared with you that these men stalk and harass my children. And you are still posting. You said you would stop. You personally promised me. This is not casual appreciation. This is YOU also exploiting very young children. Please. Delete. Please.”

“Some parents are ok with this. We. Are. NOT,” Lively added.

The account later took the post down and Lively wrote on her Instagram Story: “Thank you to everyone UNFOLLOWING accounts who exploit children. YOU make ALL the difference. Thank you for your integrity. Thank you.”

Lively has been open about her dislike for paparazzi and them pursuing her and her young children — daughters James, 6, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2.

In July, the actress shared the scary story behind the images shared by a social media page.

“You edit together these images together to look like I’m happily waving. But that is deceitful,” Lively wrote in a comment under the since-deleted post. “The real story is: My children were being stalked by a men [sic] all day. Jumping out. And then hiding.”