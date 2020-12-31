New year, new haircut? Hollywood actor Tom Hanks has had to shave his head for his role in Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming Elvis Presley biopic and he knows it looks a bit strange.
While on a video interview for ‘The Graham Norton Show’ the 64-year-old actor, known for starring in films such as ‘Cast Away’, ‘Forrest Gump’ and ‘The Terminal’, showed off the new cut.
“Let me show you the horrible haircut I have to have in order to play Colonel Tom Parker,” Hanks said, pulling his hat off for a moment. “Can you see that? Look at that thing!”
“I just scared the children, I want to apologise,” he added.
‘Elvis’ is directed by famed Australian filmmaker Baz Luhrmann, who is behind hits such as ‘Moulin Rouge!’, ‘The Great Gatsby’ and ‘Romeo + Juliet’. It will star Austin Butler as the late singer, while Hanks plays his manager.
The actor has been in Australia shooting for the movie, however filming had to be halted when he and his wife Rita tested positive for COVID-19 in March — making them one of the first Hollywood celebrities to contract the novel coronavirus. Filming resumed on September 23 and the movie is expected to release in November, 2021.