US actor Stanley Tucci Image Credit: AFP

In a new interview, Stanley Tucci shared that he was diagnosed with cancer and underwent successful treatment three years ago.

The actor, who unexpectedly went viral last year when he posted a video of himself making a cocktail at home during the pandemic, told Vera that doctors discovered a large tumour at the base of his tongue.

“It was too big to operate, so they had to do high-dose radiation and chemo. I’d vowed I’d never do anything like that, because my first wife died of cancer, and to watch her go through those treatments for years was horrible,” he said, referring to Kate Spath-Tucci, who died in 2009.

“The kids were great, but it was hard for them,” he said. “I had a feeding tube for six months. I could barely make it to the twins’ high school graduation.”

Tucci is a father of five: he has three children from his marriage to Spath-Tucci, and two younger children with Felicity Blunt, his wife since 2012.

Three years later this cancer is unlikely to come back, he said. “[Cancer] makes you more afraid and less afraid at the same time. I feel much older than I did before I was sick. But you still want to get ahead and get things done.”