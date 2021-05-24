Dwayne Johnson has shared a new image of his character from the set of DC’s ‘Black Adam’.
The post shared on his official Instagram account gives away little about the anti-hero’s finished look, but instead shows a shadowy cloaked figure.
The actor also shared some a forceful message about his character, calling him a “champion of the people”.
“If you know the comic book mythology, then you know where his pain comes from. His rage. His wife and children killed. His people brutally enslaved. He is not a superhero, but rather a champion. Champion of the poor and beaten down. Champion of the people. And he is the most unstoppable force in the DC UNIVERSE. Black Adam,” he posted.
“Wanted to give you guys a little #blackadam⚡update and share this image with you from set. Production is coming along GREAT and I’m very pleased with the movie we’re making. Black Adam’s mythology, ethics and actions no doubt will create a new paradigm in the world of superheroes, villains & anti-heroes. The power will shift. The line will blur,” his post continued.
DC FanDome gave the first look at Black Adam in June, 2020 with the reveal of the anti-hero’s suit via concept art and an animated concept trailer. Several key characters have been cast since then including Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Dr. Fate (Pierce Brosnan) and Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo).
Filming for the movie began last month after several delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.
‘Black Adam’ is expected to hit theatres on July 29, 2022.