Actor Dan Stevens has joined the cast of Julia Roberts-led ‘Gaslit’, replacing Armie Hammer in the upcoming Starz series.

According to Variey, Stevens joins previously announced cast members, Roberts and Sean Penn in ‘Gaslit’, which will tell the story of the Watergate scandal.

Roberts will star as Martha Mitchell, the protagonist and the celebrity Arkansan socialite who was one of the first to publicly sound the alarm on Nixon’s involvement in Watergate in spite of her affiliation to the president via her husband, Attorney General John Mitchell, who will be played by Penn.

Stevens will star as John Dean. Described as a hotshot upstart, Dean is the young White House Counsel torn between his ambition and his struggle with whether he can lie to protect the President.

Hammer had previously been cast as Dean, but it was later announced that he was no longer involved with the project when it was picked up to series in February.

‘Gaslit’ is based on the award-winning Slate podcast ‘Slow Burn’.

Stevens previously starred in the hit British drama series ‘Downton Abbey’ as well as the FX-Marvel series ‘Legion,’ with other TV credits including ‘High Maintenance’ and ‘Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts’.

On the film front, he most recently starred in ‘I Am Your Man’ and previously starred in one of the title roles of Disney’s live-action remake of ‘Beauty and the Beast.’ He also appeared in the Netflix film ‘Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga’.

Hammer’s career began to implode in January when the actor became the subject of a social media controversy after screenshots that seemed to show the actor describing sexual fantasies involving rape and cannibalism surfaced online.

Since the scandal, multiple women have come forward and accused Hammer of emotional abuse, manipulation, violence, and, most recently, rape.