Not since 2017’s ‘Logan Lucky’ has Channing Tatum been the lead in a film. It’s been a confounding hiatus for one of Hollywood’s top stars — an actor (Gawker once deemed him the icon of “new masculinity”) who has playfully, goofily, sometimes shirtlessly redefined male movie stardom.

America agrees on very little, but who doesn’t love Channing Tatum? The actor’s five-year break ends February 24 when ‘Dog,’ in which he plays Briggs, a US Army Ranger who drives a fallen soldier’s dog to his funeral, opens in theatres in the UAE. It will be quickly followed-up next month with another film starring Tatum, ‘The Lost City,’ a comedy with Sandra Bullock.

But as Tatum reenters the spotlight, he says he never really meant to disappear in the first place.

Channing Tatum and Lulu the Belgian Malinois in 'Dog'. Image Credit: MGM

“I didn’t step away like ‘I’m out of here,’” says Tatum.

‘Dog’ also marks Tatum’s directorial debut, which he co-directed with producing partner Reid Carolin who he first met on Kimberly Peirce’s 2008 film ‘Stop-Loss,’ about post-traumatic stress disorder and Iraq War soldiers. Since, they duo has returned to other stories of American veterans, executive producing the 2017 HBO documentary ‘War Dog: A Soldier’s Best Friend.’

It was during the making of the documnertary that Tatum and Carolin got to know the Army Rangers community who work in Special Operations with their dogs. And while several movies about the military have focused on action and combat, they realised there were many more stories to tell.

“The Rangers do very specialised things, so they have these walls up, but a dog can come in to the room and turn hardened soldiers into these puppy dog sort of loving guys,” says Tatum.

A still from the movie. Image Credit: MGM

The origins of ‘Dog’ are based on Tatum’s own experience taking a trip to California’s Big Sur with a dog — named Lulu like his ‘Dog’ co-star — shortly before she died from cancer. In ‘Dog,’ their bond has been expanded as a commentary on the post-war life of veterans but taking the narration on the road.

“When we connected all the dots of these experiences we’ve had in life, everything pointed us toward making a road movie. So, we decided to set this movie on that type of canvas in hopes of bringing people into this world of Special Operations soldiers and their dogs, that’s very insular,” Carolin says. “Road movies are our favorite kinds of movies. Mostly because they’re full of heart and humour. They make you feel something and expose you to new ideas and places and wild characters.”

Tatum recalls a road trip — one of many, he says — that he and Carolin took a few years back. They had a truck built to go off-roading and spent three days in the desert just tearing it up. When they got back, Tatum was driving down Hollywood Boulevard with people just staring at the destroyed car that sounded like it was about to explode: “There’s just a thing that happens on a road trip when your car is pretty jacked up afterward. You feel like you did a good job.”

Adds Carolin: “A car has always got to get destroyed on the road. It’s not a road trip if it’s not.”

Tatum’s many takes

Director Reid Carolin and Tatum on the set of the movie. Image Credit: MGM

In the last five years, Tatum may not have played leading man in Hollywood but he did carve out time to launch the touring stage show ‘Magic Mike Live’ and pen a children’s book inspired by his 8-year-old daughter, Everly. In 2018, Tatum and Jenna Dewan, who had been married for nine years after first meeting during 2006’s ‘Step Up,’ announced their split. All the while, Tatum’s screen appearances — a handful of cameos and voice roles — were fleeting.

“Time just kind of got away,” Tatum said in a recent interview from Los Angeles. “Really, being a dad sort of just swept me away for almost four years. I kind of got lost in doing that.”

“I acted for almost 10 years and I sort of needed to take a step back,” he adds. “My career was kind of my whole life. Everything revolved around what was I going to do with my career.”

‘Dog’ was a way to get back to making the kind of movie that excited them about the business in the first place. Like the ‘Magic Mike’ films that Carolin wrote, Brigg’s road-trip encounters make for an American odyssey navigating polarised views of patriotism and politics.

“I didn’t want to just go jump in somebody’s movie,” says Tatum. “We wanted our next thing to be something that was our story, that we did, and not just make something because we could.”

On the set of 'Dog'. Image Credit: MGM

Tatum and Carolin spent years — Tatum estimates four and half years for himself — developing a Marvel project that ultimately never happened. Their ‘Gambit,’ to be adjacent to the ‘X-Men’ film, was among the highest profile casualties of 20th Century Fox’s acquisition by the Walt Disney Co.

“When ‘Gambit’ was falling apart, I remember Chan throwing a chair across the room,” says Carolin. “We were looking at it each other like: I can’t believe we put two years into that.”

The loss of ‘Gambit’ still clearly stings. “I mean, the amount of time, the amount of sweat and tears,” Tatum says, shaking his head. They had pre-visualised large action sequences, shot scenes and designed the film’s entire world, says Carolin.

“We won’t know what it could have been unless Marvel calls up and says, ‘Hey, would you be interested in revisiting this?’” Tatum says.

A still from the movie. Image Credit: MGM

After spending so much time prepping something that never came to fruition, Tatum and Carolin wanted to jump into a film they could make on their own terms, with much of the same crew and independently financed business model as their ‘Magic Mike’ films. Gregory Jacobs, who directed ‘Magic Mike XXL,’ is a producer on ‘Dog’. They effectively got the band back together.

“We were like: We need to be able to go make something. We reflected on the experience of ‘Magic Mike’ where we didn’t have anyone looking over our shoulder,” says Carolin. “There was nobody saying, ‘You can’t do this, you can’t do that.’”

Tatum’s character in ‘Dog’ is searching for a place somewhere between partisan extremes. ‘Dog’ is the relatively rare Hollywood film that may appeal as much to so-called Middle America as it does on the coasts, but Tatum, who grew up in Alabama and Mississippi, recoils as the thought of targeting any segment of moviegoers.

“I would not call myself a liberal. I would not call myself a Republican or a Democrat. I’m not political very much at all, but I definitely have my points of view that are kind of in all of those things,” Tatum says. “I do believe that the stereotypes and the generalisations can get us in trouble.”

“The news and political stuff, I think we’ve gotten to a place of real miscommunication and misunderstanding,” adds Tatum. “What does that even mean, to make movies for Middle America? I find it really strange even the concept of going: We want to make a movie for these people.”

The ‘Magic Mike’ empire, too, has proved remarkably universal. After the first two movies grossed more than $300 million in ticket sales worldwide, ‘Magic Mike Live,’ first mounted in Las Vegas, has played in London, Berlin and Australia. A North American tour is to begin April 6 in Nashville, Tennessee.

As Tatum tells it, after Steven Soderbergh saw the live show, he encouraged Tatum and Carolin to develop a third film. With Soderbergh directing and a script by Carolin, Tatum compares it to ‘All That Jazz’ and ‘Pretty Woman’ with a hope to have a well-written female lead in the new film.

“I want to have an equal, if not even more centralised female character for Mike to really play off of and almost to. I don’t want to say, (to have her) take the baton, but really let the movie be about a female’s experience and not Mike. At least that is our intention.”

