Arnold-story-photo-(4)-1695029895817
A photo of Arnold Schwaznegger during his initial days in Austria. Image Credit: Instagram/schwarzenegger
Also in this package

Hollywood icon Arnold Schwarzenegger celebrated 40 years of US citizenship with a post on social media.

The bodybuilder-turned-actor-turned-politician-turned avid donkey owner posted a series of photos this weekend that chronicled his time growing up in Austria before he arrived here in 1968, reports Deadline.

Schwarzenegger became a citizen on Sep. 17, 1983.

“My fellow Americans, this an amazing moment for me,” he says.

“To think that a once scrawny boy from Austria could grow up to become governor of the state of California, that is an immigrant’s dream. In school when the teacher would talk about America, I would daydream about coming here.”

“I would daydream about living here. As long as I live, I will never forget the day when I raised my right hand and I took the oath of citizenship. You know how proud I was? I was so proud that I walked around with the American flag around my shoulders all day long.”

The gallery also includes photos of Arnold as a youth growing up in Austria, as California’s governor, and as a family man.

“It is one of the proudest days of my life,” he wrote.

Arrnold1-1695029893663
A photo of Hollywood icon Arnold Schwaznegger. Image Credit: Instagram/schwarzenegger

“I owe everything to America. Born in Austria, Made in America!”

Arnold recently made his series television debut in Netflix’s spy adventure series ‘Fubar’, which was renewed for a second season.

Arnold-story-photo-(2)-1695029889269
A photo of Hollywood director James Cameron with actor Arnold Schwaznegger. Image Credit: Instagram/schwarzenegger

‘Fubar’ centers on a CIA operative on the verge of retirement who discovers a family secret and is forced to go back into the field for one last job. The series tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, action and humour.