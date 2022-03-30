TAB 191102 Motherless Brooklyn22312-1572682032296
This image released by Warner Bros. shows Bruce Willis in a scene from "Motherless Brooklyn." (Glen Wilson/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP) Image Credit: AP

Los Angeles: "Die Hard" star Bruce Willis will retire from his acting career after being diagnosed with aphasia, a disease that is "impacting his cognitive abilities," his family said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," a post on Instagram signed by his family said.

"As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."