Hollywood star to auction the dress she wore at the Academy Awards in year 2000

Gwyneth Paltrow Image Credit: AP

If you want a piece of Gwyneth Paltrow’s wardrobe to call your own, then you are in for a bit of luck.

The Hollywood star and Goop founder is auctioning her silver gown that she wore at the 2000 Academy Awards ceremony, taking to Instagram to share details about the dress and the charity she is planning to associate with to raise funds during the COVID-19 crisis.

“In an effort to focus on organizations providing food assistance, I have joined the #allinchallenge which is raising money for @mealsonwheelsamerica, @nokidhungry, @wckitchen, @feedingamerica and @americasfoodfund. I am donating a dress I wore to the Oscars (and that holds great sentimental value!) which I will personally hand to you over a cup of tea or a glass of wine,” she wrote.

The ‘Avengers Endgame’ star continued: “Go to allinchallenge.com to bid as 100% of funds will go to help Americans currently experiencing food insecurity. I love you @garyvee for being part of this.”

The dress is hand-beaded Calvin Klein ensemble that she wore at the red carpet ceremony.