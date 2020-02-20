Duke of Sussex will retain the ranks of Major, Lieutenant Commander and Squadron Leader

In this file photo taken on September 23, 2019 Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive to visit the "Justice desk", an NGO in the township of Nyanga in Cape Town, as they begin their tour of the region. Image Credit: AFP

London: The royal duties of the UK's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will officially end on March 31, their office has announced.

In a statement on Wednesday, the office said that the Duke of Sussex will retain the ranks of Major, Lieutenant Commander and Squadron Leader, the Metro newspaper reported.

The Sussexes will announce details of their new non-profit organisation later in the year, a spokeswoman for the couple said.

A number of royal engagements were also announced, with Prince Harry due to attend an Invictus Games event with pop star Jon Bon Jovi on February 28.

Meghan will then mark International Women's Day a week later, with the couple's final official engagement coming alongside the entire royal family at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 9 before their Buckingham Palace office closes on April 1.

The spokeswoman said the Sussexes would continue to work with their existing patronages as they build a plan for engagements in the UK and the Commonwealth throughout the year.

The couple have also been undertaking meetings as part of their ongoing work to establish their new non-profit organisation.

The development comes after the couple's January 8 announcement that they were stepping back as royals in order to become financially independent, but would continue to serve the Queen.

The Sussexes are currently living in Canada with their baby son Archie, the Metro newspaper reported.