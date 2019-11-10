Actress trains for four hours every day and follows a strict keto diet

Image Credit:

Actress Halle Berry has finally got the six-pack abs that she wanted.

“There’s no better feeling than setting a goal and smashing it. One of my goals for #BruisedTheMovie Ripped Abs-and today I finally got them, and it feels unbelievable!” the 53-year-old shared on her Instagram.

On her Instagram stories, her personal trainer Mubarak Malik, aka Bar, revealed that Berry’s latest achievement was not an easy task.

He said that she trains four hours every day, follows a strict keto diet and even ascribes to the latest trend of intermittent fasting. He even said that she’s a “top-level” athlete in every sense of the word.

They also shared a small part of the workouts that they do. In the brief video, they do three rounds of kettle bell workouts, including kettle bell squat presses, swings and lifts and lunges.

Berry also encouraged people to set their goals high.