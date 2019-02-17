Participants dressed as smurfs celebrate after setting a new record for the world's largest meeting of smurfs in Lauchringen, Germany February 16, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann Image Credit: REUTERS

Participants dressed as smurfs pose during an attempt to hold the world's largest meeting of smurfs in a bid to outdo the previous record of 2,510 mostly student participants in Wales in 2009 in Lauchringen, Germany February 16, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann Image Credit: REUTERS

