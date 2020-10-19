George Clooney. Image Credit: REUTERS

Actor George Clooney says he was shunned by Hollywood after his 1997 film, ‘Batman & Robin’, flopped.

In the film, the 59-year-old actor starred alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger and Uma Thurman. In an interview with The Sun, the actor revealed that Hollywood directors refused to work with him after the release of the film.

Clooney, who appeared in the TV show ‘ER’ from 1994 to 1999, thinks his fortunes changed when he teamed up with Steven Soderbergh to make the crime comedy ‘Out Of Sight’.

“Steven was coming off a couple of flops and I was coming off ‘Batman & Robin’ and we both needed a success. Our backs were against the wall, in a way. I was still doing ‘ER’ at the time and there were always these conversations about whether you can go from television to film. It was a big deal — and I was losing that argument,” he said.

“After ‘Batman & Robin’, I realised I was going to be held responsible for the movie, not just for the performance. And so we waited, and when I found that movie, we chased Steven down to direct it. There was a director attached and he walked away because he said I wasn’t a movie actor. It all worked out. Steven directed the hell out of that movie — he did a beautiful job with it,” he added.