Game of Thrones star Thor Bjornsson, aka The Mountain, married his long-time girlfriend Kelsey Henson recently.

The 29-year-old took to Instagram and announced his wedding by sharing one of his wedding pictures.

Bjornsson captioned it: “It is with great pleasure that I now get to call Kelsey Morgan Henson my wife! I get to hold this beautiful woman through thick and thin for the rest of our lives! I’m so excited for all of the future adventures we will tackle side by side. Just married.”

The couple has been dating since 2017 and met in Canada in a bar where Henson was working as a waitress. It is claimed Henson, who stands at 5’2 while her beau reaches 6’9, asked Bjornsson for a picture and romance quickly blossomed between the pair.