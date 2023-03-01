1 of 9
Stars and paparazzi have always enjoyed an on-off relationship. Here’s a look at actors who lashed out at them for overstepping their boundaries.
Recently Alia Bhatt hit out at the press for taking images secretly of her resting at home without her consent. And now, a string of Hindi film personalities have lashed out at the paparazzi that's often spotted camped outside celebrity homes. Bhatt took to Instagram, where she stated and called out the publication for posting pictures of her without her consent. The actress went on to tag the Mumbai Police. She wrote: "Are you kidding me? I was at my house having a perfectly normal afternoon sitting in my living room when I felt something watching me... I looked up and saw two men on the terrace of my neighbouring building with a camera right at me! In what world is this okay and allowed? This is a gross invasion of someone's privacy and it's safe to say all lines were crossed."
Anushka Sharma, who too has been a victim to pictures being taken without consent, shared Alia' note and wrote: "This is not the first time they are doing this. About two years ago, we called them out for the same reason. You'd think it would have made them more respectful of people's space and privacy. Absolutely shameful. They were also the only guys posting photos of our daughter despite repeated requests."
Her husband Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli was also involved in what he called an "absolute invasion of privacy" after individuals entered his hotel room in Perth in October last year and posted video of his clothes and belongings on social media. The former India captain said he was appalled by the actions of the "fans" and called for his privacy to be respected.
Katrina Kaif and ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor underwent a similar experience when the couple were on vacation. The stars were photographed in swimwear without their knowledge or permission and the images were circulated on social media. Kaif was wearing mismatched swim wear and later joked that if she knew photos would be circulated, she would have worn matching stuff at least.
Singer and actress Hillary Duff is known to expose paparazzi intruders using their own game. In 2020, when a reporter refused to stop taking videos and photos at her 7-year-old son’s football game, Duff took a video of him and posted it to her social media.
Camila Cabello, a singer and former member of Fifth Harmony, blasted the media for ruining her weekend visit to Miami Beach. The singer said she "didn't breathe" and "held her core so hard her abs hurt" while paparazzi shot her in a bikini from all angles in a long Instagram post. Once she published her article, a number of famous people and admirers responded by posting encouraging comments for her.
American actress Blake Lively isn't a fan of the paparazzi, especially when it involves her three young children. She started using social media in 2001 after feeling as though her children were being "stalked" by a bunch of paparazzi. Some photographers left her alone after capturing a picture of just Blake, but one would not budge, despite her best efforts to convince him to leave. She criticised the company that had employed him on Instagram
British actress, model, and fashion designer Sienna Miller has often spoken about being incessantly trailed and followed by the press. She even claimed she felt manipulated and exploited when the press hounds her day and night. During a visit to her sister's in London, she faced this grave issue. She hasn't made peace with being a friendly face with the paparazzi yet.
