TV special will be out on May 27 and feature BTS, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga and more

In this file photo cast members from "Friends," which won Outstanding Comedy, series pose at the 54th Annual Emmy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles 22 September 2002. Image Credit: AFP

Could we be anymore excited? The ‘Friends’ reunion finally has a release date and trailer, and there will be lots of pals joining in.

The reunion episode will be out on May 27 and is set to feature celebrity guests including BTS, Justin Bieber, Malala Yousafzai, Lady Gaga, Mindy Kaling and many more, HB0 Max said on Thursday.

‘Friends: The Reunion’, directed by Ben Winston, will feature the six-member original cast — Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry. The unscripted special has been in the works for more than a year, but filming was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the filming finally completed earlier this year on the same sound stage in Los Angeles as the original comedy about six young 20-somethings living in New York.

‘Friends’, debuted in 1994 and wrapped up in 2004, was one of the most popular TV shows in the US and around the world — and still has fans who stream it and watch reruns.

We’re not the only ones excited to see the gang return to the screen.

“The one with us finally getting together,” Kudrow wrote on Instagram.

Aniston shared the trailer on Instagram and wrote: “Could we BE any more excited?!”

Cox said she felt “blessed to have reunited with my Friends... and it was better than ever.”

HBO Max said more than 15 celebrity guests would take part, including former “Friends” cast members Tom Selleck (who played Richard), and Maggie Wheeler (who starred as Janice) and others such as football star David Beckham and ‘Game of Thrones’ actor Kit Harington.