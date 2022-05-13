Superstar director and five time Academy Award winner Francis Ford Coppola has locked the star cast of his upcoming film ‘Megalopolis’.

Fishburne began his career with Coppola at the tender age of 14 in ‘Apocalypse Now’, reports Deadline.

‘The Godfather’ maker is returning to direction 10 years after his last film, the horror movie ‘Twixt’ which was panned by critics.

As per Deadline, ‘Megalopolis’ happens to be Coppola’s dream project that has been in the making for over two decades.

Coppola is directing the independently-financed film from his own script.

He describes the contemporary drama as the fate of Rome haunts a modern world unable to solve its own social problems in this epic story of political ambition, genius, and conflicted love.

The budget will be just under $100 million, and production begins this fall. Distribution rights are being brokered by attorney Barry Hirsch.

The director believes that the films of his that stand up best over time, are the ones that seemed riskiest when he made them. This one he puts closest to ‘Apocalypse Now’, a film many believed would ruin him as he was making it.

Coppola wound up owning it because nobody else would give him the money, and it has poured off a fortune over the years.