Foo Fighters, never ones to rest on their laurels, have dropped the first trailer to their debut feature film, ‘Studio 666’.
The band secretly shot the film during the pandemic and have now unveiled the first look.
Out February 25, the film stars members of the band — Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee, as well as the likes of Whitney Cummings, Leslie Grossman, Will Forte, Jenna Ortega and Jeff Garlin.
‘Studio 666’ follows what happens to the stadium rockers as they rent an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock and roll history, to record their 10th album. The trouble is, frontman Grohl is creatively blocked, and when evil forces in the house sink into his consciousness, the creative juices begin flowing but so does the blood. Can Foo Fighters’ complete the album, with the band still alive to tour?
Based on a story by Grohl, with script by Jeff Buhler and Rebecca Hughes, the film is directed by ‘Hatchet III’ and ‘Slayer: The Repentless Killogy’ director BJ McDonnell.