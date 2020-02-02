Two actors star as warring brothers in the new film in the action franchise

Hollywood stars Vin Diesel and John Cena will give “bromance” a new meaning in the upcoming ‘Fast & Furious’ film, which is fuelled by vengeance. The trailer of the film teased epic car chases, fights and action with a dose of sibling rivalry.

The trailer of ‘F9: The Fast Saga’ released on Saturday in Miami at The Road to F9 Concert with live performances by Cardi B, Wiz Khalifa, Ludacris, Charlie Puth and Ozuna. The trailer launch event was attended by Meadow Walker, late Paul Walker’s daughter.

The ninth instalment is more of a personal affair for Diesel’s Dominic Toretto as he has to face off with his brother, Jakob, played by Cena. He is described as “a master thief, assassin and high-performance driver”.

The trailer opens with Dominic’s line: “I used to live my life a quarter mile at a time but then things changed, I’m a father now”, backed with clips showing Dominic living a quiet life with his family, working at a farm with his wife Letty Ortiz, played by Michelle Rodriguez, and rejoicing moments with his son Brian (named after Paul’s character Brian O’Connor).

The clip then shows Letty giving Brian a necklace with a warning: “It’s very special. It’s for protection... from what’s coming.”

The pace then gets faster and edgier.

This time, the ‘Fast & Furious’ family get together to fight Jakob, who doesn’t like Dominic and wants to kill him. What follows next are some action-packed scenes, including Diesel driving a car off a cliff, jumping off buildings, gravity-defying stunts, vehicles exploding and rocket-powered cars.

The film will also features the return of Sung Kang as Han, who was seemingly killed in the third part.