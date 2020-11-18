Ewan McGregor Image Credit: REUTERS

Actor Ewan McGregor enjoyed the whole experience of being a director, but says he struggled in accepting the failure of his effort. McGregor directed the film ‘American Pastoral’ in 2016.

Asked when he would get behind the camera once again, McGregor told IANS: “I would love to. I loved it [directing] so much. It was the most beautiful experience and creative experience. In terms of my dreams of directing, it was absolutely satisfying as I hoped it would be.

“It was also the hardest thing I’ve ever done when it wasn’t very successful, and nobody really went to see it in the cinema. After putting your heart and soul into something for that length of time, that was very difficult for me,” he added.

The actor continued: “I have been involved in lots of movies that didn’t set any records in the box office as an actor, [and] it doesn’t really matter to me very much. But this is very personal — when you create, when you are at the helm of the film and director a film, and then sort of lack of success, and it’s not really talked about very much by people. It was quite difficult.”