The Hollywood actress was in the city to host the Global Gift Gala on December 16

Hollywood star Eva Longoria Baston is the latest celebrity ambassador to promote Dubai, lending her name to the Dubai Shopping Festival, which kicks off on December 26 in its 25th year.

In a video posted on Instagram on December 23, Longoria is seen taking in the rustic Dubai desert experience during her visit to the UAE for the Global Gift Gala last week.

Longoria Baston and her 17-month-old son, Santiago Enrique Baston, are seen enjoying a camel ride and experiencing a Bedouin camp. In one shot, Longoria pets a camel. In another post, she and her son are seen trying out Emirati delicacies khameer flatbread and kahwa (coffee).

Last week, Longoria Baston walked the red carpet at the seventh edition of the Global Gift Gala that took place in Dubai on December 16. The actress is the honorary chairperson of the charity.

The star-studded fund-raiser takes place every year in the emirate; this year, it was held at the Waldorf Astoria, Dubai Palm Jumeirah. The funds benefit Dubai Cares and Global Gift Foundation, in support of Harmony House India, the Eva Longoria Foundation and Casa Global Gift.

“Dubai is one of our largest fund-raisers because of the generosity of this community,” Longoria Baston said at the event. “By providing them with an education and entrepreneurship, we are giving women and girls the tools they need to reach their full potential. Tonight, we hope to be able to help hundreds of women and children around the world.”