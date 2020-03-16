The actress also said she wants to act ‘something silly’ like the Avengers

To say that viewers were underwhelmed by the series finale of HBO fantasy series ‘Game of Thrones’ would be an understatement. Actress Emilia Clarke, who played Daenerys Targaryen on the hit show, and who met her unexpected demise in its eighth and final season, empathises, it seems.

In an interview with The Times, Clarke talked about the final season of Game of Thrones and how she felt about the way the story concluded.

Talking about her character’s turn into a murderous and vengeful queen and her subsequent death, she said: “Yeah, I felt for her. I really felt for her. And yeah, was I annoyed that Jon Snow didn’t have to deal with something? He got away with murder — literally.”

When asked about her future career, Clarke said, “I want to do something absolutely stupid and silly, like, you know, The Avengers or whatever,” she said.

“Something where I got to have a giggle with mates,” she added.