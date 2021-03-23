Elton John is seen after performing "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" nominated for the award for best original song from "Rocketman" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

If you’ve ever wondered what an A-list party with music icon Elton John might be like, you can find out for $20.

The singer has opened up his famed pre-show Oscar party to the public as it goes virtual for the first time this year on April 25, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Elton John Aids Foundation Academy Award Party has been held since 1993 and has raised millions to raise awareness and provide care for those with the disease.

This year’s hourlong, virtual pre-show Oscar party special will be hosted by actor Neil Patrick Harris, while recent Grammy winning-singer Dua Lipa will be the headlining performer. Proceeds from the tickets will go to young people at risk and living with HIV all over the world.

“This year, we are bringing our Oscar Party into people’s homes for the first time virtually for an unforgettable evening with David Furnish], myself, our dear friend Neil Patrick Harris and the incredible Dua Lipa plus many fabulous surprise names,” John said in a statement. “Now more than ever, we need to ensure that one pandemic does not override another, and we cannot forget the 38 million people living with HIV globally who need our care, love and support so we hope everyone joins us for this special one of a kind Oscar pre-party.”

The foundation’s Oscar viewing party is usually a star-studded affair with a dinner and an auction. The special will be hosted four times in four different time zones and each will accommodate 100,000 viewers, meaning a total of 400,000 ticket buyers are allowed access.

Last year’s party was hosted by ‘Rocket Man’ singer John and his husband Furnish, along with ‘Queer Eye’ stars Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Karamo and Bobby Berk.