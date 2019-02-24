In an unusual twist, Melissa McCarthy was deemed worst actress, for her puppet comedy ‘The Happytime Murders’, as well as getting the Razzie Redeemer Award for her Oscar-nominated role in literary drama ‘Can You Ever Forgive Me?’ ‘Gotti’, about late New York Mafia boss John Gotti, escaped with no “wins” despite getting six nominations, including worst picture, actor and “worst screen combo” for stars John Travolta and his wife, Kelly Preston.