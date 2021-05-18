Screams are out, laughter is in. Set right after the events of Disney’s hit 2001 animated feature, ‘Monsters, Inc.’, comes a brand new story centred around a young, new protagonist. Disney Plus dropped a teaser to the upcoming series ‘Monsters At Work’ on Tuesday, introducing Tylor Tuskmon, voiced by Ben Feldman (‘Superstore’).
Tuskmon has just graduated top of his class at Monsters University and is ready to fulfill his dream of becoming a professional Scarer. Too bad scares are out and laughs are in, so Tylor is temporarily reassigned to facilities department while he figures out how to become a Jokester.
Joining the cast are also Mindy Kaling, Henry Winkler, Alanna Ubach and Lucas Neff.
And it wouldn’t be a ‘Monsters’ series without our ‘Monsters, Inc.’ heroes Mike and Sulley (voiced by Billy Crystal and John Goodman, respectively).
According to a logline from Diney, “‘Monsters At Work’ takes place the day after the Monsters, Incorporated power plant started harvesting the laughter of children to fuel the city of Monstropolis, thanks to Mike and Sulley’s discovery that laughter generates 10 times more energy than screams. It follows the story of Tylor Tuskmon, an eager young monster who graduated top of his class at Monsters University and always dreamed of becoming a Scarer until he lands a job at Monsters, Incorporated, and discovers that scaring is out and laughter is in. After Tylor is temporarily reassigned to the Monsters, Inc. Facilities Team (MIFT), he must work alongside a misfit bunch of mechanics while setting his sights on becoming a Jokester”.
‘Monsters At Work’ is set to begin streaming on Disney Plys starting Friday, July 2. A UAE release date is yet to be announced.