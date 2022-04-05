Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian and drummer Travis Barker might had their happily ever after in secret after the Grammy Awards on Sunday.
TMZ reported that the couple tied the knot at a wedding chapel at 1.30am on April 4.
Neither Kardashian nor Barker — or their famous friends and family — have made any announcements about the apparent nuptials.
According to reports, the couple didn’t allow the chapel to take pictures, and they had brought their own photographer and security to the secret wedding.
The lovebirds got engaged in October last year at a beach dreamily decorated with roses and candles.
Rumours that Kardashian, 42, and Barker, 46, were dating first broke out early in 2021. They made it official — on Instagram of course — a few days after Valentine’s Day.
If the celebrity and the Blink-182 drummer have indeed tied the knot, it will be Kardashian’s first marriage. Barker has been married twice before and has two children with his second ex-wife, model Shanna Moakler.
Kardashian previously dated Scott Disick, with whom she shares three children.