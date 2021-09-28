Angelia Cantrell says the reality star helped out with her GoFundMe

Kim Kardashian. Image Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has reportedly extended a helping hand to a mother of four who needed urgent help.

Page Six says the entrepreneur donated $3,000 (Dh11,019) to a GoFundMe created by Angelia Cantrell, the mum of triplet boys and a girl, whose husband died due to COVID-19. According to the GoFundMe page, Cantrell had lost her job and was going to lose her home.

“Throughout, this time, unfortunately our bills have fallen behind, after only being able to make the minimum payments. I’ve been to several organizations and no one has funding at this time,” she wrote on her page.

Kim Kardashian. Image Credit: AFP

According to reports, Cantrell shared the page with beauty mogul Kardashian but wasn’t expecting anything to come out of it.

However, Kardashian seemed to have come through — fully covering the funding goal set by Cantrell, which has since increased.

“Words cannot describe how thankful and blessed we feel,” Cantrell told Radar Online. “The world deserves to know how amazing she is, and how much this donation really helped save our family.”

Kardashian nor her representatives have confirmed the donation, but the GoFundMe account features a donation for the amount under the name Kim Kardashian West.

Page Six sources say that the KKW Beauty founder didn’t mean to share her name when making the donation.