Kim Kardashian West has pushed the fashion envelope even more than before.
The 40-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star stunned onlookers in a Balenciaga head-to-toe leather suit when she arrived in New York City for the Met Gala on Saturday.
Kardashian was seen wearing the daring ensemble, which included a trench coat, matching gloves, slacks, and stiletto boots, as she stepped out of a black SUV. Oh and her face was entirely covered in a bizarre mask with silver zipper detailing.
Kardashian West posted the look on instagram and simply captioned the post with a knife emoji.
She wore the incognito look as she was checking into her Hotel in New York.
This isn't the first time Kim has stepped out in a masked up look. A few weeks ago the star wore a similar outfit for one of the Donda viewing parties.