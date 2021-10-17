Looks like Marvel doesn’t have a monopoly on all things multiverse as the new trailer for ‘The Flash’ — unveiled at the DC FanDome virtual event — takes our DC speedster superhero into the very nexus of multiple worlds.
From director Andy Muschietti (‘It’) and screenwriter Christina Hodson (‘Birds of Prey’), the movie finds Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen traversing timelines to end up in a world where Michael Keaton’s Bruce Wayne from 1989’s ‘Batman’ walks the streets of Gotham. Miller introduced the trailer, despite also being on the set of the movie, which is currently in production.
‘The Flash’ is based on the infamous DC Comics storyline Flashpoint. In the comics, Barry Allen wakes up in a very different DC Universe. Captain Cold is Central City’s greatest hero, the Justice League was never established, and even Superman is seemingly nonexistent. Aquaman’s home of Atlantis is at war with Wonder Woman’s people in Themyscira. In Gotham City, Bruce Wayne was murdered in front of his parents’ eyes, and his father, Thomas Wayne, became the Dark Knight instead. Barry is the only person who remembers what once was, leaving him and his reality-bending speed to try and undo whatever happened.
Rounding out the cast for ‘The Flash’ are Ron Livingston as Barry’s dad Henry; Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, who returns from the Snyder Cut of Justice League; Temuera Morrison as Aquaman’s dad Tom Curry; and newcomer Sasha Calle as Supergirl. The film will also prominently feature Ben Affleck’s Batman.
‘The Flash’ is set for theatrical release on November 4, 2022.