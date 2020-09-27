Copy of 2020-09-26T214134Z_1560055326_RC2L6J9IMH10_RTRMADP_3_BRITAIN-ROYALS-ATTENBOROUGH-1601203973951
A handout photo released by Britain's Prince William and Cathrine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George (seated), Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis with David Attenborough after Prince William and David Attenborough attended an outdoor screening of the upcoming Attenborough's feature film, in the gardens of Kensington Palace, in London, Britain, September 24, 2020. Image Credit: VIA REUTERS
Also in this package

Veteran broadcaster and naturalist David Attenborough has given Britain’s Prince George a giant shark tooth fossil after a private viewing of his new documentary at Kensington Palace.

Photos released by the palace showed the 7-year-old prince looking intrigued as he looked at the tooth from a carcharocles megalodon, a species that lived more than 3 million years ago and was three times the size of modern great white sharks.

See also

Attenborough, 94, found the tooth during a family holiday to Malta in the late 1960s. Attenborough, who spent his childhood collecting fossils and other natural specimens, visited the palace for a private viewing of his new environmental documentary with George’s father, Prince William. The film, ‘David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet,’ is a personal reflection on his career as a naturalist and the changes he has seen in the natural world during his lifetime.

Copy of 2020-09-26T214456Z_207592779_RC2L6J9SLOJ1_RTRMADP_3_BRITAIN-ROYALS-ATTENBOROUGH-1601203969205
Britain's Prince William and Cathrine, Duchess of Cambridge, of Prince William and Prince Louis watching as Prince George holds the tooth of a giant shark given to him by David Attenborough.

Attenborough has been making nature documentaries since the 1950s and helped underscore the global threat posed by plastic waste in his 2017 series ‘Blue Planet II.’

William is second in line to the British throne after his father, Prince Charles, and George is third in line.

Copy of Britain_Royals_Attenborough_73960.jpg-ef8fd-1601203977375
In this undated handout photo issued by WWF on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, British Naturalist Sir David Attenborough, sits with Prince William for a private outdoor screening of his upcoming film, David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet, at Kensington Palace, London. Image Credit: WWF via AP