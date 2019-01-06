American actor Danny DeVito has joined the cast of the sequel to its hit ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’.
DeVito will join returning cast members Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan, with Jake Kasdan coming back as director, reports Variety.
‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ followed a group of four teens transported into the world of Jumanji where they turn into their adult game avatars.
The setting is now a video game instead of a board game, on which the book and original 1995 film, starring Robin Williams, were focused.
The plot and DeVito’s character details are being kept under wraps.
“The magic of ‘Jumanji’ is who becomes who. And the idea of Danny DeVito joining our cast was too irresistible and something we knew we wanted to deliver to our audience this upcoming Christmas. Dwanta Claus loves everyone,” Johnson said.
Kasdan, Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner penned the script.