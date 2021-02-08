Daniel Dae Kim and Daniel Wu Image Credit: AFP

Amid a spate of crimes against Asian Americans, actors Daniel Dae Kim and Daniel Wu have come together to take a stand.

The stars, both of whom are of Asian heritage, are offering a $25,000 reward for information about a man who was caught on video pushing 91-year-old Asian man Vincent Chin to the ground in California on January 31. According to ABC 7, the suspect also attacked two other elderly people — a 60-year-old man and 55-year-old woman — on the same day.

“The number of hate crimes against Asian Americans continues to skyrocket, despite our repeated pleas for help. The crimes are too often ignored and even excused. Remember #VincentChin. Remember #VichaRatanapakdee”,” Kim wrote on Instagram along with a video of the attack.

According to reports, Vicha Ratanapakdee was a 84-year-old Thai immigrant from San Francisco who was fatally attacked while out on a walk.

“#EnoughisEnough. @thatdanielwu & I are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of this man and his accomplices, who attacked the 91-year-old man above, as well as two other seniors, in downtown Oakland. We must do more to help the literally thousands of Americans who have suffered at the hands of this absolutely senseless violence. Please help us bring this criminal to justice.”

“Please, please stop the prejudice and senseless violence against Asian people,” he said in a video. At the time, Kim was diagnosed with COVID-19.