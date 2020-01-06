I tried to make a speech and couldn’t get it out, actor says

Actor Daniel Craig has reflected on filming his last scene as James Bond in the upcoming part of the spy franchise.

‘No Time to Die’ will be Craig’s fifth and final appearance as the British Secret Service agent.

“It was potentially a bit of an anticlimax, because they usually are,” Craig told Empire. “Actually, it was very emotional.”

“The whole crew came round and gathered outside. Everybody was hugging each other. I tried to make a speech and couldn’t get it out,” he added.

The actor also spoke about how he came to accept the iconic role.

“One of the biggest reasons I did ‘Casino Royale’ is the line, ‘A vodka martini, please’. ‘Shaken or stirred?’ My reply was written in the script as, ‘Do I look like I give a [expletive]?’ And that’s it. That’s the reason I did it.

“Because what I could not do, and what I refused to do, was repeat what had gone before. What was the [expletive] point? So I’d rather have just done one and gone, ‘Okay, swing and a miss. There you go. Tried my best’.”

‘No Time to Die’, the 25th James Bond movie, will see the return of actors Rory Kinnear, Ben Whishaw, Jeffrey Wright, Lea Seydoux, Christoph Waltz and Ralph Fiennes.