1 of 9
The Critics Choice Awards saw ‘Oppenheimer’ emerging as the big winner at the ceremony. It took home eight trophies including best picture, director (Christopher Nolan) and supporting actor (Robert Downey Jr.). ‘Barbie’ followed with six wins, including best comedy and best song. The ceremony shook up the awards race, handing best actress to Emma Stone (‘Poor Things’) and best actor to Paul Giamatti (‘The Holdovers’).
Image Credit: Reuters
2 of 9
After the Golden Globe, actor Emma Stone has now won the Best Actress Critics Choice Award for her performance in the film 'Poor Things'. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Critics Choice Awards shared a post which they captioned, "Congratulations to Emma Stone, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST ACTRESS for her role in "Poor Things"."
Image Credit: REUTERS
3 of 9
Paul Giamatti won the Best Actor Award for 'Holdovers'
Image Credit: Reuters
4 of 9
Hollywood star Harrison Ford gave one of the most memorable speeches of the recently held Critics Choice Awards. A visibly emotional Ford took the stage midway through the ceremony to accept the career achievement award, honouring his body of work, which includes some of the biggest blockbusters in history, like playing Han Solo in ‘Star Wars’ and archaeologist Indiana Jones.
Image Credit: REUTERS
5 of 9
Robert Downey Jr got the Best Supporting Actor award for his role in 'Oppenheimer' while Da’Vine Joy Randolph won the Best Supporting Actress for 'Holdovers'.
Image Credit: AFP
6 of 9
Emily Blunt receives the award for Best Acting Ensemble.
Image Credit: REUTERS
7 of 9
(From left) US producer Charles Roven, British producer Emma Thomas and British director Christopher Nolan, winners of the Best Picture award for 'Oppenheimer.' Nolan also bagged the award for Best Director.
Image Credit: AFP
8 of 9
Andrew Wyatt and Mark Ronson receive the Best Song Award for 'I'm Just Ken' ('Barbie').
Image Credit: REUTERS
9 of 9
South Korean director Lee Sung Jin speaks as he receives the Best Limited Series award for "Beef".
Image Credit: REUTERS/