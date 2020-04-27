In early March, the couple had tested positive for Covid-19 while in Australia

U.S actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson arrive for the British Academy Film Awards 2014 After Party at the Grosvenor Hotel, in central London. Image Credit: AP

COVID-19 survivors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have offered their blood to help develop a vaccine for coronavirus.

They returned home to Los Angeles at the end of March after recovering.

Hanks said on a podcast last week that he and Wilson volunteered to donate their blood and plasma for coronavirus research, reports variety.com.

“A lot of the questions (are) what do we do now? Is there something we can do? And, in fact, we just found out that we do carry the antibodies,” he said. “We have not only been approached, we have said, aDo you want our blood? Can we give plasma?’”

The actor also said that he had a name ready if a coronavirus vaccine is made from his blood donation.

“In fact, we will be giving it now to the places that hope to work on what I would like to call the ‘Hank-ccine’,” he said.