The jingle earworm has been reworked to teach good hygiene

Sorry parents, ‘Baby Shark’ is making a comeback — for a good cause.

Pinkfong’s ‘Baby Shark’ — that jingle earworm that every toddler seems to know — has been reworked to teach good hygiene to combat COVID-19.

The company has debuted the ‘Wash Your Hands With Baby Shark’ video and started a dance challenge to encourage families to upload videos of their children washing hands to the song.

“Wash your hands/doo doo doo doo doo/Wash your hands,” go the new lyrics. “Grab some soap/doo doo doo doo doo/Grab some soap.” Videos are tagged with #BabySharkHandWashChallenge.